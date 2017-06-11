Clash over eve-teasing leaves eight injured in Muzaffarnagar

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital as security was beefed up in the village. The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital as security was beefed up in the village.

At least eight people were injured in Muzaffarnagar’s Ladwa village after a clash broke out between members of two communities over an alleged eve-teasing incident, police said. The incident took place on Saturday evening under Titali police station area after two youths apparently eve-teased a 15-year-old girl, who had gone to draw water from a hand pump.

According to PTI, the girl informed her family about the incident, after which they confronted the youths and their relatives. The confrontation eventually led to a heated argument which later turned into a violent clash.

Circle Officer Hariram said that the two groups used sticks and threw stones at each other which left at least eight people injured. The police, after receiving information, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital as security was beefed up in the village. Additional police personnel have also been deployed in the area to avoid further clashes regarding the matter.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old woman, displaced after the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, was allegedly gangraped by four persons. The woman has been living in a village in Deoband police station area of Saharanpur district, along with her mother.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd