Clash over BR Ambedkar procession in UP village

Saharanpur: Police in action after a violence broke out during an Ambedkar Jayanti Shobhayatra in Saharanpur on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) Saharanpur: Police in action after a violence broke out during an Ambedkar Jayanti Shobhayatra in Saharanpur on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Communal tension prevailed in Sadak Doodhli village in Janakpuri police station area of UP’s Saharanpur district after members of two communities clashed over taking out a procession in memory of Dr B R Ambedkar Thursday morning. A group of Dalits wanted to take out a ‘shobha yatra’ in Ambedkar’s memory but the administration turned down their request as there was no tradition to take out such a procession in the village and members from the other community had objected to it, said Shafaqat Kamaal, District Magistrate of Saharanpur.

Police personnel were deployed in the village based on information that some people were adamant to take out the procession, police said. However, as a group of men moved ahead with the procession on Thursday morning, members of the other community allegedly began throwing stones at them, police said. This led to brick-batting from both sides, said SSP Saharanpur, Love Kumar.

The police tried to control the situation which turned tense when BJP MP from Saharanpur, Raghav Lakhanpal, arrived with his supporters and entered into a heated argument with the policemen on the spot, police said. Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob.

However, Lakhanpal later reached the camp office of the Saharanpur SSP with his supporters, who allegedly created ruckus there, police said. The MP’s supporters allegedly damaged furniture and CCTV cameras outside the SSP’s camp office in presence of the BJP legislator till Ajay Anand, Inspector General (Meerut zone) reached the spot and brought the situation under control. No FIR has been lodged so far against those involved in alleged vandalism at the camp office.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now