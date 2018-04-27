Clash on Kashmir varsity campus over ‘rash’ driving, five injured

The injured students were from the eighth semester of the department, while the student who allegedly brought the knife is from the sixth semester. The injured students were from the eighth semester of the department, while the student who allegedly brought the knife is from the sixth semester.

At least five students of the University of Kashmir’s Department of Law were injured on Thursday morning as students from two different batches clashed inside the department premises over “rash driving”.

University authorities said that at least one of the students was carrying a knife that injured three students seriously, while two others received minor injuries.

University authorities said that the issue began Wednesday evening when some sixth semester students were driving in a “rash” manner in the campus. Chief Proctor of the University Dr Naseer Iqbal said, “At around 7 pm Wednesday, three eighth semester students of the law department approached me with a complaint about a junior on a bike driving recklessly. They said that the junior, Taswiq Gowghar, had tried to run them over. I assured them that we will begin investigation on Thursday. But the students clashed at 9:55 am.” Fourteen female students fainted during the scuffle “because the situation created panic”, he said.

The injured students were from the eighth semester of the department, while the student who allegedly brought the knife is from the sixth semester.

Superintendent of Police, Hazratbal Amod Nagpure said that the knife was not recovered from the department, but injuries to the students were inflicted by a sharp object. The police have not made any arrests. Classes at the department were suspended for the next three days and the university constituted a six-member committee to probe the incident.

The department submitted a list of 11 students involved in the incident and the Proctor’s office has barred them from attending classes till the probe is complete.

University vice-chancellor Dr Khursheed Andrabi could not be reached for comment.

