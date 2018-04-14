Phagwara clash: CM Amarinder Singh appeals for peace, warns action against miscreants

Police personnel patrol Phagwara on Saturday, a day after clashes in Phagwara. Police personnel patrol Phagwara on Saturday, a day after clashes in Phagwara.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of a clash between two communities in Phagwara, while warning of stringent action against anyone found disturbing law and order in the state.

The chief minister, who is personally monitoring the situation following the incident, has ordered suspension of mobile Internet services in Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar districts as a precautionary measure to check rumor-mongering on social media, according to an official release.

Amarinder has also directed the police to maintain a tight vigil and crackdown on disruptive elements to ensure that the situation does not escalate further. He has asked the police to thoroughly investigate the clash between some Dalit workers and so-called Hindu organisations.

Tension in Phagwara on eve of Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary

The chief minister announced that the state government would bear the entire expenses for the treatment of all those injured in the clashes, whether admitted to government or private hospitals.

He directed the Ludhiana district administration to ensure the best treatment for Yashwant Kumar Bobby, reported to be seriously injured in the clash and undergoing treatment at DMC Ludhiana.

Urging people to exercise restraint, the chief minister sought their cooperation to maintain peace and communal harmony, and thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national and anti-social elements.

Four persons were injured in a clash between two groups last night over the installation of a board and renaming of a chowk (roundabout) in Phagwara.

