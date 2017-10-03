Clash between two communities in Bihar, five held

Representational photo Representational photo

A clash broke out between two communities after a group of people returning from a religious procession was attacked by members of another community in the district, the police said today. Five persons were arrested in connection with the clash that erupted at Akbarpur Bazar locality late last night in which one person was injured, Superintendent of Police Vikas Burman said.

The trouble began when one group of people belonging to a particular community was attacked with stones by members of another. Members of the first group then retaliated leaving one person seriously injured, Burman said.

Senior police and administrative officials brought the situation under control. Five persons were arrested for fomenting trouble in the area, the SP said and added that the situation is now tense but under control.

