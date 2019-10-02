Clampdown theory a vestige of a neighbour’s imagination: J&K admn

Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said the “clampdown theory is the vestige of imagination of a neighbour”.

“By peddling half truths and deliberate lies, Pakistan was attempting to divert attention from its own terror record, including its brazen support to militants in J&K,” a spokesperson said in a release. “To begin with, not only was no blanket curfew imposed in J&K, limited restrictions on movement that had been imposed by the local administration in some parts to prevent miscreants from fomenting trouble too were relaxed in less than a week’s time.”

The spokesperson described Khan’s speech as a “story of falsehood”. “Prolonged relaxations in restrictions were made in most parts of J&K and Ladakh beginning August 10 and since then the quantum and frequency of these relaxations has been progressively increasing to a point that today almost the entire state is free of restrictions,” he said. Saying that a “deliberate and false narrative” is being created, the administration gave a detailed account of air traffic movement, vehicular movement on highway and “access to 200 journalists”.

“The very fact that all highways remain open, all air operations are normal and traffic is plying normally is sufficient to prove the ‘clampdown theory’ is the vestige of imagination of a neighbour who has been dismayed to find that the situation in J&K has remained peaceful, with not a single live bullet being fired,” the spokesperson said.