In farewell speech, CJI T S Thakur says country’s progress linked to judiciary’s ability to deal with challenges

In his speech at an event to mark the end of his tenure, outgoing Chief Justice of India T S Thakur on Tuesday noted that the country cannot progress unless the judiciary is equipped to deal with the challenges that lie ahead. He went on to add that he would pray that the judiciary continues to remain fearless and doing what people expect it to. “I may be retiring but will keep praying for its prestige, from outside the sanctum sanctorum of Supreme Court,” Thakur said. It was during Thakur’s time as CJI that the government locked horns with the judiciary over the appointment and elevation of judges. They are yet to arrive at a consensus on the Memorandum of Procedure dealing with the elevation of judges.

Speaking at the same event, CJI-designate J S Khehar bid farwell to Thakur by calling him an “extraordinary man with extraordinary qualities”. “There were media reports J Thakur would be Vice-President but he laughed it off. I said why Vice-President, why not President?” Khehar said.

The outgoing CJI and CJI-designate were at their witty best. Thakur said that the “crowd is here to welcome you”, to which Khehar replied “no, they are here to bid farewell to a terrible CJI”. Khehar also said that “CJI Thakur has released perhaps the largest number of books; it should be some sort of record.”

The Supreme Court Bar Association president also heaped praises on Thakur. “He isn’t Thakur of Sholay; unlike him he rules out heart in both halves of this real film,” he said.

However, Justice J Chelameswar, a member of the collegium, skipped Thakur’s farewell that was organised by the SC Bar Association. He had previously refused to attend collegium meetings chaired by Thakur and demanded that the minutes of the meetings must be recorded. He was also the lone judge who was in favour of doing away with the collegium system when a five-judge Constitution Bench struck down an amendment to validate the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act.

