CJI rules on plea by Kalikho Pul’s wife to probe note he left before suicide

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar passed an order late on Tuesday on a letter addressed to him by the wife of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul who has demanded registration of an FIR and investigation into a note attributed to her husband who allegedly committed suicide on August 9 last year.

In the 60-page note in Hindi, Pul purportedly writes about his commitment to probity and alleges corruption by a range of public figures. His allegations name former and serving Supreme Court judges, senior law officers, politicians and other persons holding high office.

One of the charges made in the note is that relatives of two judges had, via some individuals, indicated that they wanted money from Pul in exchange for ensuring that President’s rule in Arunachal would not be declared illegal.

Pul’s first wife, Dangwimsai Pul, had recently made public the note in New Delhi and also released her letter addressed to the CJI, seeking an FIR into the accusations and an independent probe. Her letter to the CJI underlined that prior permission from the CJI or other senior judges was imperative before registration of the FIR and launching an investigation against members of the higher judiciary.

The Indian Express confirmed from the Supreme Court administration that the CJI, on the administrative side, had on Tuesday evening passed an order on Dangwimsai’s plea for lodging of an FIR. Justice Khehar has also directed the registry to have this order served on her in a sealed-cover envelope.

The order, however, could not be served on Dangwimsai until late tonight. According to sources, the envelope is likely to be delivered to her on Wednesday.

The content of the order, however, could not be known since the administration has been directed to maintain utmost secrecy until the time Dangwimsai receives the order.

In July 2016, the Supreme Court had quashed the imposition of President’s rule in the state, resulting in the restoration of the Congress government and ousting Pul. Pul had become Chief Minister in February last year with the support of BJP legislators after he left the Congress.

On August 9, the body of Pul, 47, was found in his official bungalow, which he was preparing to vacate. The note attributed to Pul is dated August 8, a day before his body was found, and is titled “Mere Vichaar (My Thoughts)”. The note, attributed to Pul, suggested that he was purportedly under extreme pressure to pay bribes to judges, top law officers and lawyers, as well other influential politicians.

On October 25 last year, days after his resignation, governor of Arunachal Pradesh Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa had told The Indian Express that the note had prompted him to seek a CBI inquiry into the circumstances leading to Pul’s death.

When contacted then, Arunachal Pradesh DGP S Nithianandan had told The Indian Express: “We are going to file the investigation report on former chief minister Kalikho Pul’s death as soon as possible. But we have not yet investigated the 60-page notes that he left behind…The mandate given to us was a limited one – to know the nature of Mr Pul’s death. We don’t know if those pages are general notes or suicide notes. I have not read them.”

“Pul’s diary is part of the panchnama and it was duly sealed and handed over to the magistrate. The court is likely to go through our report and, on the basis of our report, if the court thinks it fit, it can ask us to investigate details of those notes,” Nithianandan had said.