CJI-led bench strikes down order on who should hear graft allegations against court

High drama was witnessed in the Supreme Court Friday when it struck down an order by a two-judge bench a day earlier that a matter of alleged judicial corruption, involving a blacklisted Lucknow medical college, should be heard by a Constitution Bench comprising the five most senior judges of the apex court.

Ruling that the Chief Justice of India alone had the power to allocate work to judges in the Supreme Court and to constitute benches, a five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, cited propriety and unanimously overturned Thursday’s decision by a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer. Any order which runs contrary to the finding “cannot be binding”, the Constitution Bench ruled.

The bench, which also included Justices R K Agrawal, Arun Mishra, Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, cited a 1997 judgment which held that the Chief Justice of the High Court was the master of the court roster. The same principle, the judges said, would extend to the CJI as regards the functioning of the Supreme Court.

The five judges took strong exception to the order of the two-judge bench saying “there should not be any command or order directing the CJI to Constitute a particular bench” and that “if any such order has been passed by any bench, it should not hold ground”.

The bench also declined to gag the media from reporting the proceedings where there were heated exchanges, saying it stood for the freedom of speech and freedom of press.

“I believe, and all of us collectively believe, in the freedom of speech and freedom of the media as long as they are within their limits,” CJI Misra said, rejecting a plea that the press be restrained from reporting whatever was transpiring in the court room.

Thursday’s order came on a petition by NGO Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) which demanded an SIT probe into the arrest of former Orissa High Court judge I M Quddusi who was among six arrested on September 21 by the CBI in a case of alleged corruption involving the Lucknow-based Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences which was trying to get relief from courts after being placed on a government blacklist.

The CBI claimed Quddusi and others were involved in deals to try and secure favourable orders from courts. In its FIR, the CBI alleged that promoters of the medical college, one of 46 barred by the government from admitting students for two years, had approached Quddusi who had promised relief from courts, including the Supreme Court, with bribes to influential people.

The five-judge Constitution Bench said the CJAR petition will be listed before an appropriate bench of the court for hearing after two weeks.

Before breaking for lunch, a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, which heard the CJAR plea, directed that the same “be placed before the CJI for passing appropriate orders for listing this matter.” Acting on this order, the CJI constituted the 5-judge bench on short notice and decided to take up the matter Friday itself. The bench led by Justice Sikri also allowed the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to implead in the matter.

Initially, a notice pinned on the board outside the CJI’s court announced that a seven-judge bench would hear the matter but a revised notice said it would be listed before a five-judge bench.

Tempers rose in the courtroom during the hearing when CJAR counsel Prashant Bhushan demanded that the CJI recuse himself from the matter since a bench headed by him had passed the order in the Lucknow medical college matter. But the CJI refused to oblige Bhushan.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General P S Narsimha read out the court’s order in the case of the Prasad Education Trust that runs the Lucknow college. Commenting on it, CJI Misra said the court had not given any relief to the college and had left it to the Medical Council of India to take a call.

The CJI, who seemed visibly upset, stopped Bhushan when he tried to intervene: “No, Mr Bhushan, you cannot comment on our orders.”

As the hearing proceeded, Justice Arun Mishra asked “if someone says CJI should not hear a matter, will it not amount to contempt of court”.

At this, Bhushan said: “I am still asking the CJI to recuse from the case. The FIR points to the CJI,” he alleged. The bench told him to read out the FIR. Bhushan did so but could not back his allegation.

The ASG said “it is not for the party to decide who is to recuse, who is not”.

As Bhushan raised his voice, CJI Misra said “you are committing contempt now”. Bhushan dared the bench to “issue contempt notice now”. The CJI told him: “You are not worthy of contempt.”

Bhushan continued. “I am requesting the CJI, don’t hear this matter. It will bring the court into disrepute.”

SCBA president R S Suri and secretary Gaurav Bhatia joined issue with Bhushan, saying his action amounted to contempt per se. “He is casting aspersions on the entire institution, not just any individual,” Bhatia said.

Rejecting Bhushan’s arguments that the contents of the FIR pointed to a judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Arun Mishra said that was impossible since it was established law that any such FIR will require the sanction of the CJI.

“Are we going to going to put our judiciary at the disposal of an SI (Sub Inspector)… It is inconceivable and not permissible,” he said. The bench said that Bhushan’s allegations were not reflected in the FIR and were only rumours.

Bhushan called the proceedings as “totally extraordinary” and “very, very unusual”.

Referring to the order of Justice Chelameswar-led bench, the CJI said, “if this goes on, institution cannot function”.

Acting on a plea filed by advocate Kamini Jaiswal who had raised the same prayer as the CJAR petition for an SIT probe, Justices Chelameswar and Nazeer had on Thursday directed that the matter be heard by a Constitution Bench made up of the five most senior judges.

On Friday, the Constitution Bench questioned Bhushan on why a second petition was filed in the matter on Thursday when the CJAR plea, which was first heard by Justice Chelameswar’s bench on Wednesday, had already been listed for Friday.

Bhushan tried to reply but was constantly interrupted by other lawyers. After about 40 minutes, Bhushan stormed out of the courtroom, saying the court was free to pass any order it wished if it was not willing to hear him.

