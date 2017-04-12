CJI J S Khehar asks High Courts to work for a few days during summer break

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, above. Over 3 crore cases are pending across various courts of the country, including 38.7 lakh cases in the high courts. Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, above. Over 3 crore cases are pending across various courts of the country, including 38.7 lakh cases in the high courts.

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar has asked high court judges to volunteer working for a few days during the summer break to hasten the disposal of cases, a step which the Supreme Court has already decided to take.

The CJI had written to the chief justices of the 24 high courts on April 6 requesting them to work for a few days during summer vacations to bring down pendency.

Minister of State for Law, P P Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that no consultations are required to be held with the high courts to work for a few days during the courts’ summer break.

For the first time in the apex court’s history, three constitution benches of five judges each will sit during the summer break. These would be in addition to the two regular vacation benches set up every year to hear urgent matters.

On May 11, the first day of summer break of the Supreme Court, a bench will hear petitions demanding scrapping of triple talaq, nikah halala and practice of polygamy among the Muslims.

Over 3 crore cases are pending across various courts of the country, including 38.7 lakh cases in the high courts.

