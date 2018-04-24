CJI impeachment: Speculation as judges meet extended by 15 minutes

Sources said the issue “did not come up at all” during the meeting in which CJI Dipak Misra was also present. Sources said the issue “did not come up at all” during the meeting in which CJI Dipak Misra was also present.

ON THE day Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the Opposition’s notice on an impeachment bid against the Chief Justice of India, the routine morning meeting of judges at the Supreme Court took over half an hour, at least 15 minutes more than usual, sources told The Indian Express.

As the Benches started functioning 20 minutes later than expected Monday, the extended informal meeting over tea triggered speculation that the impeachment move may have been discussed. But sources said the issue “did not come up at all” during the meeting in which CJI Dipak Misra was also present.

“The discussion was about the need to meet, discuss issues and strengthen the judicial system, etc. There was no mention at all of the impeachment issue,” sources said.

According to sources, a senior judge said at the meeting that all of them must meet more frequently, even informally, to discuss various issues concerning the court.

Inputs from Ananthakrishnan G

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App