CJI hits back at remark on posts for judges’ children

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar on Tuesday took exception to remarks by Supreme Court Bar Association president R S Suri that children of judges were being appointed as judges and filling judicial panels of state governments. In his address at the Independence Day celebrations organised by the bar association, Suri asked “why are most of the judges sons of former judges” and “why are 80 per cent (judicial) panels full of sons and daughters of judges?”

During his speech, the CJI wondered if it was a “left-handed compliment by the (bar) president”. He recalled that a few months ago, he read in the newspaper that his son had been appointed on the panel of the Punjab government.

“I didn’t know. So I rang up my son and asked him, ‘Are you on the panel?’. He said, ‘no I am not on the panel’… He said there was a Khehar on the panel. So they must have assumed… So what appears to be a blatant misuse of authority may not be a blatant misuse of authority, Mr president.”

