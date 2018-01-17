CJI Dipak Misra likely to meet four dissenting judges, again

- Three Supreme Court judges help CJI, four dissenters meet but fail to break the ice, another round today
- Supreme Court crisis: CJI Dipak Misra meets four dissenting judges, will talk again
- Medical Council of India bribery scam: Prashant Bhushan sends transcripts to four ‘rebel’ plus Justice Sikri, says probe CJI
After failing to make any headway during their brief meeting yesterday, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday is expected to meet the four senior-most judges — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.
Sources told The Indian Express that the four dissenting judges were of the view that the Chief Justice Misra has not committed to acting on the issues raised in their letter.
They felt the CJI had made “no offer to do something on the substantive issues raised in the letter”. But another source expressed optimism about the talks slated for Wednesday: “Hopefully, something will turn out at tomorrow’s meeting.”
Three other judges — Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud — facilitated the meeting between the CJI and the four judges, sources said.
CJI Misra, according to the source, agreed to the meeting “so as to not appear intractable” and to “assess the seriousness of intent” of the four judges.
It is not known what issues were discussed in the meeting between the justices.
Last Friday, Justices Chelameswar, Gogoi, Lokur and Joseph called a press conference to question the conduct of the CJI, especially on allocation of cases. They also made public the letter they had written to the CJI two months ago.
The senior judges, the source said, appeared concerned that “there was an attempt to paint them in poor light”. They had earlier indicated that the CJI convene a full court to discuss the issues they had raised in the letter they made public last Friday.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 17, 2018 at 12:02 pmThe present crisis is self invented by the parties involved for reasons of ego.When all SC judges are equal and CJI ONE AMONG EQUAL, THEY SHOULD HAVE KEPT THEIR EGOS UNDER CHECK. WHEN PARENTS FIGHT, CHILDREN ARE THE WORST HIT. HOPE SENSE PREVAILS AND THEY DO NOT DISAPPOINT NATION BY BETRAYING THE FAITH REPOSED IN THEM . THEY ARE THE LAST HOPE FOR THE OPPRESSED CRYING FOR JUSTICE.Reply
- Jan 17, 2018 at 11:52 amGlorifying the rebellious SC judges, who called the press conference, raised alarm of “democracy in danger”, talked high of “selling conscience”, must stop and it should be frankly admitted that they were driven by their personal agenda. It is now clear that their whole issue was non-allotment of important politically sensitive cases to them. On one hand they said that all judges of the SC are equal and on the other hand they were grudging about allotment of certain cases to judges “junior” to them. Their referring to the case of death of Justice Loya in which Congress is demanding a court-monitored probe and CPI(M) leader D.Raja meeting Justice Chelameswar , the voice of the rebels, just after his press conference said a lot. They have done irrepairable damage to the image of the highest judicial ins ution.Reply