SC collegium unanimously agrees in principle to reiterate Justice Joseph’s name

On April 26, the government returned for reconsideration the collegium’s recommendation to elevate Justice K M Joseph but notified the appointment of Malhotra as a judge. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) On April 26, the government returned for reconsideration the collegium’s recommendation to elevate Justice K M Joseph but notified the appointment of Malhotra as a judge. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Supreme Court Collegium on Friday unanimously agreed in principle to reiterate the recommendation to elevate Uttarakhand Chief Justice K M Joseph as an apex court judge. The Collegium, comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, made the decision during an hour-long meeting which was held after the recommendation was returned by the Centre.

Besides this, the Collegium also decided to recommend names of other judges for elevation to the top court. On May 2, the Collegium had discussed the matter of elevation of judges from Calcutta, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh “in view of the concept of fair representation”.

The next meeting has been slated for May 16.

It was four months ago, at its meeting on January 10, that the Collegium consisting of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, the senior-most judge in the apex court Justice J Chelameswar and Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph had decided unanimously to recommend the names of Justice K M Thomas and (then senior advocate) Indu Malhotra to the Supreme Court.

On April 26, the government returned for reconsideration the collegium’s recommendation to elevate Justice K M Joseph but notified the appointment of Malhotra as a judge. It was Justice Joseph who had struck down the Centre’s bid to impose President’s rule in Uttarakhand. Law Minister Ravi Shankar denies that this is a factor.

As reported in The Indian Express earlier, there was an informal meeting of the four judges on May 9. That, along with a letter by Justice J Chelameswar to his four colleagues in the collegium, detailing why he felt Justice K M Joseph’s name should be reiterated immediately, appear to have resulted in CJI Dipak Misra calling a formal meeting today to consider the matter.

The apex court is functioning with 24 judges out of a total strength of 31; four judges are expected to retire this year.

