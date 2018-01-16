Supreme Court crisis: First signs of thaw, CJI Dipak Misra meets four dissenting judges, will talk again

Supreme Court crisis: CJI Dipak Misra is likely to meet the four Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph once again on Wednesday. (File photo) Supreme Court crisis: CJI Dipak Misra is likely to meet the four Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph once again on Wednesday. (File photo)

In signs of a thaw in the on-going crisis in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has met with the four dissenting judges — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — this afternoon, and is likely to meet them once again on Wednesday. It was not immediately known what issues were discussed in the meeting between the Justices.

The meeting was called by CJI Misra himself and it will continue on Wednesday as issues raised at today’s meeting remained unresolved, sources said.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, had earlier today, expressed doubts over whether the crisis has been completely resolved and hoped it would soon be “fully settled”. Speaking to PTI, Venugopal had said: “Yes, I think it has not been settled. Let’s hope things will be fully settled within 2-3 days.”

On Friday, the four senior judges questioned CJI Dipak Misra, who is the master of the roster, over the manner in which cases have been assigned. Addressing a press conference at the residence of Justice Chelameswar, an unprecedented move, the four judges said they have failed to convince the CJI on certain issues concerning the apex court and had therefore decided to go public with their concerns.

On Sunday, CJI Misra met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon. Vikas Singh told PTI Tuesday that the crisis is likely to be resolved by the end of this week.

