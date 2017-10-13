CJI Dipak Misra lauds NHRC for spreading rights awareness

CJI Dipak Misra and NHRC chairman Justice (retd) H L Dattu during the NHRC function in Delhi Thursday. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) CJI Dipak Misra and NHRC chairman Justice (retd) H L Dattu during the NHRC function in Delhi Thursday. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

Sincerity, mutual respect and protection should be the barometer as well as aim of human rights, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said on Thursday as he shared his experiences from the Supreme Court and Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Misra, while addressing the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) 24th foundation day, said, “Everyone in this country is expected to say with sincerity and certainty that I am a human and whatever concerns humanity is of interest to others because it is essential not to live one’s life but to live and respect others …”

Lauding NHRC for its work, Misra said, “Spreading awareness about rights (of citizens) is the first step and that is what NHRC galvanises.” Referring to the Supreme Court’s recent judgment recognising the right to privacy as a fundamental right, Justice Misra said the range of human rights has been expanding. “Right to Privacy is also a human right…. my house is my castle, a citizen can say.”

Addressing the gathering earlier, NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) H L Dattu said that by adopting human rights as a way of life, a fundamental change can be brought about to eradicate poverty, ignorance, prejudices and discrimination based on sex, caste, religion, disability and other forms, he said.

