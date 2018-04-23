CJI Dipak Misra impeachment notice rejected LIVE UPDATES: Not surprised by Naidu’s decision, says Congress

Seven opposition parties, led by the Congress, had sought the impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra accusing him of corruption, misusing his authority and failing to protect the independence of the judiciary. Seven opposition parties, led by the Congress, had sought the impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra accusing him of corruption, misusing his authority and failing to protect the independence of the judiciary.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday hit out at Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu for rejecting the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and said he was not surprised by the latter’s decision. Taking to Twitter, Singhvi said, “Expectedly, Sh Naidu rejected imp’ment motion. Unexpectedly, he did so within one day of returning from outstn. Hopefully, the alacrity was not intended to render infructuous calls for CJI to stop Admn work.

“The reaction came minutes after Naidu rejected the notice saying it lacked ‘substantial merit’. Seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, had sought the impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra accusing him of corruption, misusing his authority and failing to protect the independence of the judiciary. Leaders of the seven parties met with Vice-President Naidu last week and handed over a notice bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former MPs, who recently retired. Trinamool Congress and the DMK were not part of the move.