CJI Dipak Misra impeachment notice rejected LIVE UPDATES: Not surprised by Naidu’s decision, says Congress

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday hit out at Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu for rejecting the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and said he was not surprised by the latter’s decision. Taking to Twitter, Singhvi said, “Expectedly, Sh Naidu rejected imp’ment motion. Unexpectedly, he did so within one day of returning from outstn. Hopefully, the alacrity was not intended to render infructuous calls for CJI to stop Admn work.
“The reaction came minutes after Naidu rejected the notice saying it lacked ‘substantial merit’. Seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, had sought the impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra accusing him of corruption, misusing his authority and failing to protect the independence of the judiciary. Leaders of the seven parties met with Vice-President Naidu last week and handed over a notice bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former MPs, who recently retired. Trinamool Congress and the DMK were not part of the move.
Highlights
According to sources, the Congress is likely to move the Supreme Court against the order of the Rajya Sabha chairman, PTI reported.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who extended his support to the decision, said, "He (Naidu) has decided correctly. He need not have taken two days to make the decision. It should've been considered null and void and thrown out from the beginning. The Congress had committed suicide by doing this."
Reacting to the move, noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan said Naidu has no power to say that "charges are not made out". Taking to Twitter, Bhushan said, "What!! VP Naidu rejects impeachment motion against CJI signed by 64 RS MPs! On what grounds? He has no power to say that charges are not made out."
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Monday rejected a notice by seven Opposition parties led by the Congress seeking the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Naidu, also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, had consulted legal experts over the weekend following the notice issued by the Opposition members. Naidu rejected the notice saying it lacked ‘substantial merit’. The order comes minutes before the Supreme Court convenes for the day.