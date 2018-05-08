CJI impeachment plea LIVE UPDATES: Who passed orders to set up Constitution bench, asks Kapil Sibal

Prashant Bhushan says CJI had conflict of interest

"It is sad that this bench fixed by the CJI to hear the challenge to rejection of his Impeachment motion, even refused to provide a copy of the adminstrative order by which the bench was constituted! That order could be challenged on the ground that CJI had a conflict of interest.

"One of the charges in the Impeachment motion against CJI was that he dealt with medical college case involving him & then fixed bench of Junior judges in that case. Another charge was abusing his power as master of roster to fix benches.Yet he fixed bench in his impeachment case!" he tweeted