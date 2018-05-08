CJI impeachment plea LIVE UPDATES: Who passed orders to set up Constitution bench, asks Kapil Sibal

The Congress MPs who challenged Rajya Sabha Chairman’s rejection of the notice of impeachment against CJI Dipak Misra has withdrawn their plea from the Supreme Court. Appearing for the two lawmakers, Kapil Sibal sought details of the administrative order directing a five-judge Constitution bench be set up to hear the case. When the bench refused his request, Sibal said his clients wish to withdraw the plea. Sibal is now addressing a press conference.
Live Blog
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
The matter challenging Rajya Sabha chairman' decision to reject impeachment notice against CJI Dipak Misra was listed before a five-judge Constitution bench. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Amee Harshadyay Yajnik, sought details of the administrative order passed to set up the Constitution bench in order to decide whether to challenge it. When the bench refused his request, Kapil Sibal withdrew the plea. The plea was 'dismissed as withdraw' by the Supreme Court.
Addressing a press conference, Kapil Sibal said the Congress party wants to protect the independence and dignity of judiciary. He contended that the impeachment notice was not a political issue. We want to ensure that the processes of the court are not polluted, he said.
"It is sad that this bench fixed by the CJI to hear the challenge to rejection of his Impeachment motion, even refused to provide a copy of the adminstrative order by which the bench was constituted! That order could be challenged on the ground that CJI had a conflict of interest.
"One of the charges in the Impeachment motion against CJI was that he dealt with medical college case involving him & then fixed bench of Junior judges in that case. Another charge was abusing his power as master of roster to fix benches.Yet he fixed bench in his impeachment case!" he tweeted
Kapil Sibal said, "We filed petition in SC (challenging VP Naidu's dismissal of impeachment motion against CJI) yesterday and was to be heard today. But we were informed last evening that our petition will be heard by 5 judges. Who gave these orders? What were the orders?"