LIVE UPDATES: CJI Dipak Misra ‘misused his position’, no other way to ‘protect Constitution’ except through impeachment, says Opposition

While listing out the five reasons behind the notice to the Vice President, the Congress said, 'The first charge relates to the conspiracy to pay illegal gratification by persons in relation to the Prasad Education Trust case and the manner in which the case was dealt with by the Chief Justice. It is on record that the CBI has registered an FIR. There are several recorded conversations between middlemen including a retired judge of the Orissa High Court excerpts of transcripts of which are set out in the articles of charge. References to the Chief Justice by innuendo in these conversations are evident. The denial of permission to the CBI to register an FIR against Justice Narayan Shukla of the Allahabad High Court, when the CBI shared incriminating information with the Chief Justice was itself an act of misbehaviour. All this requires a thorough investigation.'

"The practice in the Supreme Court is that when the Chief Justice is in a Constitution Bench, and matters are to be listed, requests for listing are made before the first puisne judge. On November 9, 2017, when a writ petition was mentioned before Justice Chelameswar at 10:30 am since the Chief Justice was sitting in a Constitution Bench, the same was directed to be listed later the same day. When the matter was taken up, a note dated November 6, 2017 was placed before the judges hearing the matter by an official of the Registry. This is the basis of the third charge alleging that the note of 6th November brought to the attention of Justice Chelameswar on 9th November as the matter was taken up was antedated. The charge of antedating is by all accounts a very serious charge."

While addressing the media in the national capital, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “We have moved an impeachment motion seeking the removal of CJI Dipak Misra. Seventy-one MPs had signed the impeachment motion (against CJI) but since seven of them have retired, the number is now 64. However, we have more than the minimum requirement needed to entertain the motion and we are sure that the Honorable Chairman will take action.” Azad had played a central role in collecting signatures of MPs from several parties, including the Congress, CPM, CPI, NCP, SP and the BSP. Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "We wish this day had never come in the fabric of our constitutional framework. Since the day he (Dipak Misra) was appointed as CJI, there have been questions raised in the manner in which he has dealt with certain cases.” Stating that judges must hold the highest standard of integrity, he said, "When the judges of the Supreme Court themselves believe that the Judiciary's independence is at threat, alluding to the functioning of the office of the CJI, should the nation stand still and do nothing? Anyone occupying the office of the CJI must be judged on the basis of the highest standards of integrity." Accusing the CJI of 'misusing his position', the senior party leader said that democracy can thrive only when the Judiciary stands firm, independent of the executive, and discharges its duty honestly. "As representatives of the people, we are empowered to hold the Chief Justice accountable just as we are accountable to the people," he said.