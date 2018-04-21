CJI Dipak Misra impeachment: Kiren Rijiju targets Congress, says it doesn’t trust India and its institutions

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Friday as well, had slammed the Congress for questioning India’s institutions (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Friday as well, had slammed the Congress for questioning India’s institutions (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday targeted the Opposition for saying democracy is in danger after having raised doubts over the Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, the Reserve Bank of India, the Prime Minister’s Office and the President’s office. He added that as the people have lost faith in the Congress, the party has stopped trusting the people and the country’s institutions.

Rijiju’s comments come a day after the Congress and seven other parties accused CJI Dipak Misra of misusing power and failure to protect the independence of the judiciary, among other charges. At least 64 Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a signed petition for impeachment of the CJI to Vice-President and Chairman of the House Venkaiah Naidu.

Also read | Former CJIs on Dipak Misra impeachment move: ‘Unprecedented, extremely sad’

“They don’t trust Army. They don’t trust CJI. They don’t trust SC. They don’t trust EC. They don’t trust EVMs. They don’t trust RBI. They don’t trust PMO. They don’t trust President. And they saying Democracy in Danger!!” Rijiju tweeted this morning. “Since people of India have lost faith in Congress Party, Congress doesn’t trust people of India and it’s institutions,” he added.

Rijiju, on Friday, had slammed the Congress for questioning India’s institutions. He asked, “Congress questions surgical strike, Congress insults Army Chief, Congress criticises Supreme Court, Congress abuses Election Commision, Congress accuses Rashtrapati…. Is Congress the only legitimate body in India?”

You ruled India for six decades during which you crushed democracy, suppressed oppositions, looted India, created largest poor people in the world.. Now you have the audacity to talk about Democracy, Dalits, Tribals, Muslims, Women??

Express Editorial | CJI has questions to answer, but the notice to impeach him is misguided, ill thought through

“You ruled India for six decades during which you crushed democracy, suppressed oppositions, looted India, created largest poor people in the world… Now you have the audacity to talk about Democracy, Dalits, Tribals, Muslims, Women?? Is India your private fiefdom?” Rijiju questioned.

In their impeachment motion to the Vice-President on Friday, parties listed five “charges of misbehaviour” against the CJI. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the step was taken “with a heavy heart” to protect the independence of the judiciary. “We wish this day had never come,” he added, speaking to the media afterward. The petition was submitted a day after the Supreme Court ruled out an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya.

