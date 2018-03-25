CJI Dipak Misra calls for stepping up anti-human trafficking strategies

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (File Photo) Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (File Photo)

To be effective, anti-human trafficking strategies “must target three dimensions of…trafficking — supply, demand and systems and structures — that allow it to happen’, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra said Saturday. Addressing the International Conference on ‘Human Trafficking: Technological Perspectives for Solutions within South Asia’, he said, “this means taking action in countries of origin, transit and destination.” The event is organised jointly by SAARCLAW, which is an association of legal communities of SAARC nations and NGO Justice and Care.

The CJI said that “what happens in human trafficking is a loss of identity.” Explaining this, he said “that doesn’t mean persons trafficked don’t remember their name, they have a loss of constitutional identity.” Trafficking was not just a social malady, but a socio-economic problem too, he said, and added that poverty was one reason.

He said there should be an attempt to harmonise the practices of each SAARC Law country. He said India was “open to mutual learning and experience sharing so that we can all collectively benefit from the varied methods of the application of our distinct legislations curbing human trafficking in our respective countries.”

Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Gita Mittal termed human trafficking as “a crime against humanity.” It threatens not just individuals but the fundamental values of societies, she said and added that “trafficking exists not because a few thousand people commit it, but millions of people stay silent about it.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App