CJI Dipak Misra: Bar and bench cooperation necessary for a welfare state to flourish

The CJI said no welfare state can flourish unless there is an administration of justice and the sine qua non of the same is the closest cooperation between the bar and the bench

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 25, 2017 8:54 pm
CJI, Chief Justice of India, CJI Dipak Misra, Delhi High Court, Delhi High Court Bar Association, CJI felicitated, Supreme Court, CJI bar bench relationship Justice Dipak Misra was sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India on August 27 this year. File Photo
A welfare state can flourish and effectively function if there is an administration of justice for which cooperation between the bar and the bench is “sine qua non”, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said on Wednesday.

Justice Misra, who was sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India on August 27, made the comments at an event organised by the Delhi High Court Bar Association to felicitate him on his appointment to the top judicial post.

“There can be no doubt that no welfare state can flourish unless there is an administration of justice and the sine qua non (an essential condition) of the same is the closest cooperation between the bar and the bench,” he said.

The CJI, while addressing the audience comprising of several Supreme Court and High Court judges and eminent lawyers, further said the lawyers had an obligation to ensure that rule of law sustained. Misra also said that where rule of law prevailed, there would be no room for anarchy.

