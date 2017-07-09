CJI backs allowing foreign lawyers to practise, seeks reciprocity

Chief Justice JS Khehar (PTI photo) Chief Justice JS Khehar (PTI photo)

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar on Saturday supported allowing foreign lawyers to practice in India while calling for reciprocity. “…I think even though reciprocity has to be insisted upon, if some country does not allow us, then possible it may be difficult for us to allow them or for the Bar Council of India to agree to that, but given the opportunity to go and practice abroad, I think this opportunity should never be missed,” he said at an International Law Association seminar here.

He emphasised that Indian lawyers were no less than their counterparts across in the world. “Therefore, if we have any apprehensions that somebody will come from abroad and snatch our professional positions and substitute us, I do not think it is going to be like that. I think we are going to go abroad and snatch their positions.”

He called international exchange of lawyers an opportunity to learn. “…it is not that we will also not learn when foreign lawyers and firms come to India. We will also learn from them. But most of all, this international exchange of lawyers will possibly enthuse the system, because once you are exposed to other systems of thinking and working, it is possible for you to advise in your own country and in conferences like this to make suggestions to the government to adopt better measures.”

