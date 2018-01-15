CJI assured crisis will be sorted: BCI

CJI Dipak Misra CJI Dipak Misra

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Sunday met delegations of two top lawyers’ associations and assured them that the crisis that emerged after four senior-most judges of the apex court went public with their grievances against him will be “sorted” soon. Top-level teams of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Bar Council of India (BCI) met the CJI separately to resolve the apparent rift.

Emerging from a 45-minute discussion with the CJI at his residence, BCI chairman Manan Mishra said, “We spoke to the CJI and he said the issues will be sorted. ” Asked whether CJI Misra said anything specific on Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph — who on Friday went public on their differences with the CJI over allocation of cases to particular benches, among other issues — Mishra reiterated, “The BCI’s role is limited, and we are not interfering in their (SC’s) internal functioning. The only thing the CJI said is that everything will be sorted.”

The BCI meeting came after SCBA president Vikas Singh met the CJI. “I handed (him) a copy of the (SCBA’s) resolution. He assured that he will look into our resolution and also get back congeniality in Supreme Court at the earliest,” Singh said after his 15-minute meeting with Misra. On Saturday, the SCBA executive committee had resolved that all PILs, including the one seeking probe into the death of Special CBI Judge B H Loya — who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case — should be heard by the CJI or any of the other top four judges in the SC collegium. A seven-member BCI delegation met several top judges through the day, including Justices Chelameswar, Kurian and Lokur.

Late Sunday evening, Mishra said, “All senior judges who were in Delhi…we met them. Everyone is thinking positive now. They assured us that the Supreme Court will function smoothly on Monday.” The BCI team said they met Justices Adarsh Goel, U U Lalit, Chelameswar and Arun Mishra in the first half of the day. In the second half, they met Justices Nageshwar Rao, D Y Chandrachud, A K Sikri, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Kurian Joseph, S A Bobde and Madan Lokur, before going to meet CJI Misra around 8 pm. After that, they went to meet Justice A M Khanwilkar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App