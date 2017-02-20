Altamas Kabir will be remembered for strengthening judiciary: Hamid Ansari

Vice President Hamid Ansari is on a five-day visit to Rwanda and Uganda Vice President Hamid Ansari is on a five-day visit to Rwanda and Uganda

Vice President Hamid Ansari on Monday condoled the death of former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir, saying he will be remembered for his contribution to the judiciary and his judgments on human rights and election laws. Justice Kabir, who was appointed the Chief Justice in September 2012 and retired in July 2013, died of kidney-related ailments in Kolkata on Sunday at the age of 68.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Altamas Kabir, former Chief Justice of India. Justice Kabir will be remembered for his contributions to the strengthening of the judicial system in India and for his learned judgments, particularly on human rights and election laws,” Ansari said in a statement.

“I convey my sincere condolences to the bereaved members of the family and join the nation in praying for eternal peace for the departed soul.” The vice president is on a five-day visit to Rwanda and Uganda. He arrived in the Rwandan capital Kigali yesterday.