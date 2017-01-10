CJAR slams govt for ‘affront to judiciary’

The Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) Monday criticised the NDA government for its “affront to the institutional independence of the judiciary” in sending back to the Supreme Court collegium for the second time the proposal for appointing 13 judges in Allahabad High Court. In a statement, CJAR said, “…In a recent move, the Union government’s act of returning 13 names recommended to be judges of the Allahabad High Court to the Supreme Court collegium for reconsideration, is an affront to the institutional independence of the judiciary, and shows callous disregard to the problems of the ordinary litigant.”

It also said that under the law well settled by the Supreme Court in the second and third judges’ cases, the Centre was not entitled to engage in an “endless back and forth” over the collegium’s recommendations. “Once the recommendations are re-iterated… the Union government is constitutionally obligated to process the recommendations and appoint such persons as judges at the earliest. The Union government’s present action is thus unwarranted and unconstitutional.”