Civilian wounded in alleged Army firing dies

A 60-year-old man died on Tuesday, a day after he was wounded when Army soldiers allegedly fired on civilians in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara. A bullet had hit Mohammad Abdullah Ganaie after an altercation broke out between civilians and Army over a youth allegedly being beaten up. Ganaie had been referred to a Srinagar hospital. IGP (Kashmir) Muneer Ahmad Khan said an Amarnath Yatra convoy was passing through the area when a motorist was asked to stop. “But he did not. Then there was a scuffle and people gathered. The Army fired shots in air. There was one misfire that hit the civilian.” An Army spokesman, however, denied the firing incident.

