Civilian killings: India summons Pak deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah

Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah was told that such acts were against established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah was told that such acts were against established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India on Monday summoned Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest against the killing of five civilians in “unprovoked firing” by Pakistani forces, terming the incident “highly deplorable.”

Shah was also told that such acts were against established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Five Indian civilians – a couple and their three children – were killed and two children were seriously injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces on March 18 in Bhimber Gali sector across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was conveyed that the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, who are located 2 kms away from the forward line of defences, by Pakistan forces using high caliber weapons, is highly deplorable and is condemned in the strongest terms,” the MEA said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App