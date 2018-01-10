Civilian killing mars J&K Assembly proceedings, Opposition likely to boycott Mehbooba Mufti’s address

Opposition legislators surround the well in J&K Assembly. (Source: Express photo) Opposition legislators surround the well in J&K Assembly. (Source: Express photo)

Proceedings in the Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Wednesday began on a stormy note, with Opposition members trooping into the well of the House in protest over the killing of a youth in Kulgam district.

As the House assembled, the entire Opposition including National Conference, Congress, CPI(M) and independents was on their feet raising slogans against civilian killings in Kashmir. Two NC legislators displaying a banner “stop innocent killings” even came into the well.

They were followed by other NC and Congress members. M Y Tarigami of CPI(M, Hakeem Yaseen and Engineer Rashid (both independents) were seen standing on their benches.

Speaker Kavinder Gupta asked the agitating members to return to their seats as the government will make a statement in the House after question hour, but they walked out of the House.

Independent MLA Engineer Rashid was marshalled out after he entered the well when other opposition legislators were walking out of the House. Despite repeated requests by the Speaker, Rashid continued his protest over the killing.

Meanwhile, Opposition legislators decided to boycott Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s reply to a discussion on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address later in the day.

NC members, however, returned to the House seeking a statement from the government. Parliamentary Affairs Minister A R Veeri, in his reply, stated that like opposition members, the government too is equally concerned whenever an innocent was killed. The government has initiated a magisterial inquiry and whosoever is found guilty will be dealt with under law, he added.

However, his reply did not satisfy the Opposition members. Former Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah said that the statement should have come from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who also happens to be chairperson of the Unified Headquarters and Home Minister.

“We only read about her concern in statements in newspapers, but it is never visible on the ground,” Omar said while referring to her absence in the House.

“In the evening, she will deliver a speech and expect us to sit and listen to her silently. Had she come to the House and made the statement, I would have listened to her,” he said, adding that “I do not know about others, but I will not be attending her speech on a discussion on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address”.

Thereafter, he walked out of the House, followed by entire opposition. Congress’ G M Saroori, when contacted, confirmed that his party members too will be boycotting the CM’s speech.

On Tuesday, a Kashmiri youth Khalid Hussain Dar of Redwani Payeen of tehsil Qaimoh of Kulgam was killed in a firing. The government, following directions from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has appointed Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam as the inquiry officer to ascertain the facts about the death of the said youth. He has been asked to submit a report with two weeks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd