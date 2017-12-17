Civilian killed in Army firing

Top news

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: December 17, 2017 9:45 am
A civilian was killed allegedly in Army firing during an ambush in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said today.

Asif Iqbal, a driver by profession, was injured in firing by Army personnel during an ambush at Thandipora area of Kupwara last night, a police official said.

He said the forces had laid an ambush in the area following intelligence inputs about the movement of militants. Iqbal was rushed to a hospital at Kralpora where from he was referred to a hospital here, but he succumbed on the way, the official said.

He said further details are awaited. Army officials were not available for a comment.

