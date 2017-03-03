Civilian killed, jawan injured in militant attack in Pulwama

Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir (Source: Google Maps) Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir (Source: Google Maps)

A civilian was killed and a CRPF jawan injured when militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. The grenade was hurled at the security forces deployed on law and order duty at Murran chowk in the district, 31 km from here, a police official said. He said the blast resulted in the death of a civilian identified as Mohammad Ayoub Wani and injuries to a CRPF jawan constable Daljit Kiran. Security forces have been put on a alert and a manhunt has been launched for the militants, he added.

In the recent past, militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir has become a regular feature. According to official records, in the year 2016, 87 security personnel were killed militancy related cases in the state. A total of 165 militants were also killed in 2016 which is the highest in the last 6 years. Last time such an incident took place was in February when three soldiers were killed in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, when terrorists attacked an army convoy.

However, the biggest militant attack on security personnel in J&K in the recent past took place in September 2016, in Uri when 19 soldiers lost their lives. The attack is alleged to have been carried out by a Pakistan based terrorist organisation and had led to severe souring of relations between the two countries.