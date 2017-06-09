Civil Services topper offers first salary to Alva’s Foundation

K R Nandini has secured the first rank among all candidates who appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam 2017. K R Nandini has secured the first rank among all candidates who appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam 2017.

Civil services examinations topper K R Nandini has announced that she would offer her first salary to the free education scheme of Alva’s Education Foundation in Mangaluru. A release from Alva’s Foundation said she made the offer during the visit to her alma mater along with members of her family on Thursday.

Nandini, who met Foundation chairman M Mohan Alva, said she would also continue to help students in pursuing education. She was one of the beneficiaries of Alva’s Free Education Scheme. Mohan Alva announced an amount of Rs one lakh for her achievement. Nandini said her association with Kannada literature helped a lot in achieving her goal. Her parents K V Ramesh and Vimalamma were present.

