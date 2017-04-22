Civil Service officers should be good administrators: Kiran Bedi

Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (File Photo) Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (File Photo)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has stressed the need for civil service officers in the Union Territory to remain professionals and function like good administrators. Addressing officials during the ‘Civil Services Day’ on Friday, the former IPS officer exhorted the officials “to remain professionals and function like good administrators” in finding solutions to problems.

“As civil servants they must do their duties dispassionately and should do what is right,” she said.

Kiran Bedi said as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the officers to take decisions in the interest of the nation, the officers here should take every decision “in the interest of Puducherry” and asserted that communication was the key to invigorate their team.

She also pointed out that she was in Puducherry to support performing officers of the administration and would continue to support them during her tenure in Union Territory.

Copies of the speech of the Prime Minister delivered at the Civil Services Day were also circulated.

Chief Secretary (in charge) G Narendra Kumar, Director General of Police S K Gautam, Secretaries and Puducherry Civil Service Officers were among those present.

