Civil nuclear cooperation: India-Japan pact comes into force

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan in 2016. (Source: PTI Photo, file) FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan in 2016. (Source: PTI Photo, file)

A landmark civil nuclear cooperation deal between India and Japan that provides for collaboration between their industries in the field came into force on Thursday, eight months after it was sealed. This allows the US and French nuclear firms, which have alliances with Japanese companies, to conduct nuclear commerce with India.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and Japanese ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu exchanged diplomatic notes, marking operationalisation of the pact, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The civil nuclear cooperation agreement was signed last November during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo.

“This agreement is a reflection of the strategic partnership between India and Japan and will pave the way for enhanced cooperation in energy security and clean energy,” the MEA’s official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App