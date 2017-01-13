Civil Aviation: MoUs on seaplanes, aeroboats and helicopter connectivity Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Investments to operate seaplanes from Sabarmati riverfront to various tourist locations in Gujarat and providing helicopter connectivity to pilgrimage locations in the state were among the MoUs signed in the civil aviation and tourism sector at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Thursday.

Supreme Infrastructure inked a Rs 40 crore MoU to operate two seaplanes and “setting up 40 operations connecting Sabarmati Riverfront with all major tourist and important locations.” Similarly, Whirl Works Aerial Pvt Ltd proposed an investment of Rs 100 crore to “bring in three helicopters into Gujarat and develop helicopter connectivity” for pilgrimage destinations.

Aastha Infra Lives Pvt Ltd inked Rs 550 crore agreement for development of religious tourism in Gujarat by “creating integrated divine ark infrastructure and connecting all pilgrimage locations through helicopter connectivity. This MoU also included setting up budgeted hotels, 12-D museums, advanced yoga centres, etc. Another agreement was inked for Rs 7.6 crore by JSC Mipakt-Millenium Holding for offering “cost-effective multi-mission amphibious seaplanes and aeroboats. It also proposed to offer “next generation water-borne solutions and applications”.