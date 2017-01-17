Civic, Zilla Parishad polls: Divisions within Congress over tie-up with NCP

Insiders confirm that Ashok Chavan and former CM Narayan Rane were in favour of an alliance at the local level. Insiders confirm that Ashok Chavan and former CM Narayan Rane were in favour of an alliance at the local level.

Divisions within the Congress party in Maharashtra over stitching an alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party has led to the former ruling out a statewide tie-up between the parties. On Monday, when senior state Congress leaders met in Dadart’s Tilak Bhavan to discuss the poll strategy for the upcoming elections to municipalities and zilla parishads in Maharashtra, the proposal for an alliance with Pawar’s party dominated the deliberations. Following these talks, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan ruled out a statewide pact with the estranged ally. Last week, Pawar had set in motion the alliance talks between the two parties, but the Congress has now turned it down.

Insiders confirmed that former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former state chief Manikrao Thakre vociferously opposed a pre-poll arrangement with the NCP, while Ashok Chavan and former CM Narayan Rane were in favour of an alliance at the local level. Sources said both Prithviraj Chavan and Manikrao Thakre cited “trust deficit” for the opposition. Also, cited was Pawar’s move to extend “unconditional outside support” to a BJP-led government after the assembly poll outcome in 2014.

But Ashok Chavan still left the door open for a local-level alliance with the NCP. “If we receive a proposal from our local units (district-level units) for an alliance with the NCP and other like-minded secular parties, it will be approved,” said Ashok Chavan. He also said no pre-poll arranagement was possible between the two parties for elections to the Mumbai municipality. “The local Congress leaders are not in favour of an alliance. Hence, a pre-poll pact for Mumbai is impossible. Also the NCP has already declared its first list of candidates in Mumbai,” said Chavan.

Elections for 10 municipalities, including in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur among others, and 25 zilla parishads across the state are to be held between February 16 and Febraury 21, the results for which will be announced on February 23. The NCP, which suffered a severe electoral setback in the recent municipal council polls, has been pushing for an alliance with the Congress to avoid “a split in secular votes”.

Top Congress sources said the party was amenable to an alliance with the NCP for local body polls in Wardha, Chandrapur and Jalgaon. Even for the Pune municipality, talks for a pre-poll pact are in advanced stages, sources said. The Congress leaders discussed plans of mobilising support against demonetisation, and target the failure of the BJP to deliver on promises as the main poll planks. There is also a plan to highlight the allegations of graft raised against several ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government, said sources.

During the Congress meeting, instances where some local party units had forged alliances at the local level with the BJP and the Shiv Sena were also cited. Sources said Rane and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan demanded action against local units who forge such alliances this time. Following the meeting, Ashok Chavan was seen cautioning the local units. “There will be no alliance with the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and other ‘communal’ forces even at the local level,” said Chavan.

Incidentally, Chavan declared that the party will contest the upcoming legislative council polls from the teachers’ constituencies from Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Konkan in alliance with the NCP, and the Peasants’ and Workers Party. As per the pre-poll arrangement finalised, the Congress will field candidates for the first three seats, the NCP will contest Aurangabad, whereas the PWP will contest in Konkan. The Congress presently holds the Nashik seat, while the NCP represents the Aurangabad seat. The legislative council polls are scheduled to be held on February 3.