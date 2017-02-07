GURGAON CIVIC ELECTION: HC asks Haryana to reply on ward refixing by Nov 8

NOTIFICATION FOR refixing and demarcation of the number of wards for the forthcoming election to Gurgaon Municipal Corporation has been challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the ground that it had been done arbitrarily. (Representational Image) NOTIFICATION FOR refixing and demarcation of the number of wards for the forthcoming election to Gurgaon Municipal Corporation has been challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the ground that it had been done arbitrarily. (Representational Image)

NOTIFICATION FOR refixing and demarcation of the number of wards for the forthcoming election to Gurgaon Municipal Corporation has been challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the ground that it had been done arbitrarily. In repose to a petition filed by Bhoop Singh and three other residents of Gurgaon, a division bench, comprising justices Mahesh Grover and Shekhar Dhawan, issued notices to the Haryana government, state election commission and Gurgaon Municipal Corporation asking them to file their replies by February 8.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Petitioners have sought directions for staying issuance of notification announcing commencement of the poll process. It was submitted that all members of the ad hoc committee to refix the wards were members of the ruling party in the state.

One of the members is sitting MLA Umesh Aggarwal of the ruling party and three other members are former municipal councillors, all belonging to the ruling party. It has also been submitted that in any case, if the number of wards was to remain 35 as is now being sought to be proposed, there was no necessity for issuing a fresh notification demarcating the earlier wards in a different manner altogether, resulting in re-mapping of the wards.

The court was told that the last exercise of delimitation was done in 2010 wherein the total number of wards was fixed at 35.