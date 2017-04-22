Civic polls: BJP grabs Latur from Congress

The BJP has won the Latur Municipal Corporation, the first time in the history of the 35-year-old civic body, after unseating the Congress in its stronghold where Vilasrao Deshmukh once held sway. In the 70-member civic House, the BJP got 36 seats and the Congress 33. The NCP managed one seat.

Initial trends showed the BJP was well beyond the majority number and the Congress trailing far behind. However, the saffron party got only one seat more than the 35-seat majority mark.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now