Civic body targets Rs 250 crore collection: With unique code for each property, Rajkot to unveil new tax rule

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), as part of its preparations to roll out carpet-area-based property tax collection system from April this year, has divided the city in 2,800 pockets, and will allot new numbers to all the properties or premises after redrawing boundaries of administrative wards and expansion in the city limits.

The RMC had started surveying properties in the city in 2016-17 with an aim to introduce the carpet area-based taxation system. But as the survey got delayed, the BJP-ruled civic body deferred the introduction of the new system by a year.

“The property survey is over and verification has been completed, barring two wards. We will assign each property a new unique number for rolling out the carpet area-based tax calculation system from April this year,” Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said.

The commissioner added that the number of properties or premises in the city has gone up by around 70,000 and the total stands at around Rs 4.5 lakh. “The merger of Kothariya and Vavdi villages in RMC limits added around 30,000 new properties. But there were 40,000 other properties which were not part of RMC records but came to light during the survey. The introduction of carpet area- based system is likely to benefit property owners as their tax liability is likely to go down. This will encourage more people to pay taxes and will lead to better compliance. Consequently, it will result in better collection for RMC also,” he said.

At present, RMC collects property tax on the basis of the amount of rent the owner of a property is likely to earn if he were to rent out his premises. “This is arbitrary as there is no way to know the rental rates. But the new system is scientific and tax will be calculated on the basis of the carpet area and tax inspectors will have no discretionary powers,” added Pani.

Of the 4.5 lakh properties in Rajkot, around 70,000 are commercial properties and 15,000 industrial. The remaining are residential properties. Assigning unique codes to properties was necessitated after rearrangement of wards, said Civic officers.

“Properties will be identified in pockets relative to landmarks. These pockets have been classified in four categories — A (posh area), B (good), C (medium) and D (poor neighbourhood),” Kagathara added. The tax rates will vary according to the classification of the pocket.

The civic body has set a target of collecting Rs 250 crore tax in the current fiscal, and around Rs 150 crore has been already collected.

