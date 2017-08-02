Civic body elections: Absence of Muslim candidates will send right message, says BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File/Photo) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File/Photo)

With two of its Muslim candidates withdrawing their nomination under alleged pressure from Trinamool Congress activists, the state BJP currently has no Muslim candidate for the civil body polls on August 13. The BJP fielded two Muslim candidates this year, as opposed to the previous civic election in May, when it had put up 10 Muslim candidates. Asked to comment on whether absence of Muslim candidates will send a wrong message to minorities, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the party does not win elections on Muslim votes.

“Instead of sending a wrong message, absence of Muslim candidates will send right message to people. BJP does not win elections by riding on Muslim votes. The party wins elections with the help of Hindu votes. This has been proved in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. However, we are giving opportunities to Muslims in places where they are coming to our party, like in Panskura Municipality,” Ghosh told The Indian Express.

According to state BJP Minority Morcha president Ali Hossain, the party did not feel the need to field Muslim candidates, as the poll-bound civic bodies do not have large number of Muslim populations.

“In Panskura municipality, we had fielded two minority candidates in ward 2 and 15. But due to TMC’s intimidation, they had withdrawn their nomination. We do not have a Muslim candidate in other poll-bound civic bodies. It is because these civic bodies do not have a large Muslim population,” Hossain told The Indian Express.

The minority morcha chief is also the state BJP’s election co-observer for Panskura Municipality.

Elections to seven civic bodies – Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Dhupguri municipality, Buniadpur municipality, Coopers’ Camp Notified Area, Nalhati municipality, Panskura municipality and Haldia municipality will be held on August 13. Out of 148 wards in these seven civic bodies, BJP does not have a single Muslim candidate.

In the previous civic polls, which were held in May, the party had fielded 10 Muslim candidates in Domkol and Pujali municipalities, which had a large population of Muslims.

