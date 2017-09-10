Delhi’s latest fashion show, with designs from Tihar

Although 24 inmates joined the course, six of them had to discontinue as they were released from the prison. The laboratory is said to be a modern facility with equipment of industrial standards, including pattern tables and sewing machines. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Although 24 inmates joined the course, six of them had to discontinue as they were released from the prison. The laboratory is said to be a modern facility with equipment of industrial standards, including pattern tables and sewing machines. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

A young inmate at Tihar Jail saw her dreams come true on Saturday as she was introduced on stage as a ‘fashion designer’. Salma is one of the 18 women inmates who graduated from the Tihar Fashion Laboratory at its first convocation ceremony held in Janakpuri’s Dilli Haat Saturday.

The project — initiated by Pearl Academy and the Delhi Prisons — saw inmates and models showcase the garments designed by the graduates. Set up in February this year, at Jail number 6 of the prison complex, the laboratory intends to create avenues for self-employment and entrepreneurship for women inmates.

Although 24 inmates joined the course, six of them had to discontinue as they were released from the prison. The laboratory is said to be a modern facility with equipment of industrial standards, including pattern tables and sewing machines.

The 18 women were awarded certificates by Sudhir Yadav, DG, Tihar Jail, and Professor Nandita Abraham, CEO, Pearl Academy. Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot was the chief guest at the event, which also saw attendance from Swati Maliwal, chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, and Vinai Kumar Saxena, chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Nandita Abraham said, “We focused on three broad areas — illustration, pattern making, stitching and designing. It will help them work in a factory or start something on their own.”

“These initiatives also proved to be therapeutic for them. We can notice changes in their behaviour. Those who had grown unhappy could be seen interacting and participating more heartily,” Sudhir Yadav said.

