BLack Money Trail: Rs 9.70 lakh in demonetised currency notes seized, two held

City Police on Wednesday seized scrapped currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, collectively worth Rs 9.70 lakh, and arrested two persons in this connection. “Based on a tip-off, we arrested Pramod Nair (40) and Sayyad Waqar Ali (46) and seized demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations worth Rs 9.70 lakh,” Piplani Police Station in-charge Mahendra Singh Chouhan told PTI.

The duo was nabbed in Indrapuri area of the city when they were carrying these currency notes in a bag on their scooter. Police recovered 600 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 740 notes of Rs 500 from the duo.

“Ali claims to be a doctor and runs a clinic in Bairagarh area of the city, while Nair is a photographer,” Chouhan said.

The Income Tax authorities have been informed about the seizure.

Chouhan said the accused are yet to reveal from where they got the currency notes and where they were taking it.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, he added.