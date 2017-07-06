Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Tarn Taran

The farmer is identified as Jagroop Singh (40) (Representational Image) The farmer is identified as Jagroop Singh (40) (Representational Image)

A farmer allegedly facing financial crisis has committed suicide in Tarn Taran. The farmer, identified as Jagroop Singh(40), a resident of Chahal village, owned two acres of land. According to village sarpanch Kulwinder Singh, he had a debt of Rs 6 lakh.

Jagroop allegedly consumed poison Monday evening. He rushed to a private hospital in Tarn Taran, but couldn’t be saved. “Jagroop owed a total of Rs 3 lakh to two banks. He had also taken Rs 2 lakh from commission agent and relatives to install a tubewell in his land last year. He also used to cultivate land on contract farming and the payment towards the owner of land was due. I had also given him a loan of Rs 50,000 last year, though I have not demanded it back from him,” said the sarpanch.

“He was upset over the mounting loan. He had also discussed it with his wife on Monday after coming back from the field. He consumed poison in the evening.” Jagroop is survived by two children, wife and mother. Police are probing the matter.

