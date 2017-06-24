2 held for video wishing for Pak victory in cricket final

The video began circulating just ahead of the final…. We have booked them under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and also for hurting religious sentiments,” Sahibganj’s SP P Murugan said. The video began circulating just ahead of the final…. We have booked them under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and also for hurting religious sentiments,” Sahibganj’s SP P Murugan said.

Two people were arrested in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district in the last 24 hours for allegedly shooting a video and circulating it on social media with derogatory comments on PM Narendra Modi, and wishing a humiliating defeat for India against Pakistan.

The video was shot before the Champion’s Trophy cricket final played on June 18, and was circulated “widely” in several WhatsApp groups in Sahibganj area, according to the police.

“The video began circulating just ahead of the final…. We have booked them under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and also for hurting religious sentiments,” Sahibganj’s SP P Murugan said.

The police said the video, of just over 30 seconds, showed one person, later identified as Sahibganj resident Sameer Ansari, using derogatory language for Modi, and then saying that Pakistan will teach a lesson to India in the final. The man who shot the video, Mohammad Adil Kamran, appeared to egg Ansari on to say more.

