Ahmedabad-born Silicon valley investor to mentor ‘Maker Fest’ editions in Lahore, Kathmandu

The fourth 'Maker Fest' started by Ahmedabad-born Motwani, a US-based serial angel investor which began on Saturday with participation from 150 makers, 30,000 attendees, 25 start-ups featuring innovation will feature experimentation from fields of science, engineering, art, performance and craft.

Soon, the global Maker Faire movement flagged off in India at Ahmedabad in 2014 by Silicon Valley investor Asha Jadeja Motwani which celebrates Indian artisans and innovators will share lessons and mentor ‘Maker Fests’ in Lahore- Pakistan and Kathmandu-Nepal this year.

A derivative of a popular movement called ‘Maker Faire’ flagged off in 2006 in California, Maker Fests celebrates innovation and creativity and is now a regular phenomenon across US, Europe and Africa. The fourth ‘Maker Fest’ started by Ahmedabad-born Motwani, a US-based serial angel investor which began on Saturday with participation from 150 makers, 30,000 attendees, 25 start-ups featuring innovation will feature experimentation from fields of science, engineering, art, performance and craft.

Motwani who visited Lahore 3 weeks ago to flag off and mentor the Maker fest team hopes the move will create ‘a civilian bridge in collaborating on technology in the sub-continent’ said, “I was already involved with start-ups in the sub-continent through Acumen Fund in which I am a partner that works in India, Pakistan and Africa to support social start-ups. In April – Sehyr Mirza and Maryam Mohiuddin Ahmed, Founder/Co-Director – Social Innovation Lab will host the ‘Maker fest’ at Alhamra Art Center in Lahore. I was heartened by the warmth and the response I received from tech enthusiasts at Lahore during my recent visit. Later this year Shibani Karki and Tangchen Chen from Nepal will also flag off the ‘Maker Fest’ in Kathmandu. Both teams will work closely with the Ahmedabad Maker Fest team to help them learn the ropes of building the Maker movement. We are hoping this kind of a collaboration between Ahmedabad-Kathmandu-Lahore will create a civilian bridge in collaborating on technology in the sub-continent.”

While young innovators are slated to vie for a possible ticket to Silicon Valley as they showcase their community-friendly products at the Maker fest in Ahmedabad- Asha who is an investor in over 100 start-ups globally says, “I would be looking to seed fund 4-5 Indian start-ups this year in the block chain and Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) space. Due to demonetisation, there has been a dip in valuation of start-ups that is an attractive feature to us as I feel many start-ups are priced better now. I would be looking to seed fund ventures in the range of $10,000 to a million US dollars. We are hosting a Maker fest at Rajkumar College in Rajkot next month.”