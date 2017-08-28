Citizenship to Pakistani Hindu migrants: Rajasthan High Court summons Jodhpur DM

The court further stated that in such a condition these people seek refuge in India expecting a dignified and fearless life. “But citing rules, they are again forced back to Pakistan, where their miseries begin again,” the court observed. The court further stated that in such a condition these people seek refuge in India expecting a dignified and fearless life. “But citing rules, they are again forced back to Pakistan, where their miseries begin again,” the court observed.

The Rajasthan High Court has summoned the Jodhpur district magistrate on August 30 over hearing of a PIL pertaining to the issue of granting citizenship to Pakistani Hindu migrants. Taking a serious note of the matter, the court expressed displeasure over the delay in about 7,000 cases in Jodhpur alone, despite the applicants being eligible.

A division bench headed by Justice G K Vyas, had taken suo moto cognisance of the pending cases of citizenship and observed that the marks of tragedy of partition were still deep in the memories and life of the migrants. They are forced to live in inhuman conditions in Bangladesh and Pakistan on account of social and political discrimination, the court said.

The court further stated that in such a condition these people seek refuge in India expecting a dignified and fearless life. “But citing rules, they are again forced back to Pakistan, where their miseries begin again,” the court observed.

The court had summoned ADM (City) Seema Kavia and SP (CID) Shweta Dhankhar to reply on the pending applications for citizenship and forceful deportation of a family early this month. After they failed to give a satisfactory reply, the bench ordered that District Magistrate Ravi Suprur remain present in the court on August 30 to reply about the pendency despite the authority for granting citizenship being handed over to DM.

Earlier, the amicus curiae appointed by the court, said thousands of applications were lying pending awaiting processing for citizenship but no interest was being taken by the administration. “Because of this delay, they are neither getting citizenship nor facilities to stay here as a dignified citizen of this country, in the hope of which, they have come here,” said the amicus curiae.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App