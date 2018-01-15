Punjab: Citing SC row, Bains brothers renew demand for probe in ‘bribe’ audio clip

Bains brothers at a press media in Ludhiana Sunday. (Express Photo) Bains brothers at a press media in Ludhiana Sunday. (Express Photo)

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA brothers Simarjit Bains and Balwinder Bains reiterated their demand for a probe in an audio clip they had released in November 2017 claiming that the conversation was about paying Rs 35 lakh as bribe to a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Addressing a press conference, they said, “The revolt in the Supreme Court with four judges coming out against the chief justice of India has proved that all is not well in judiciary. We had made a similar expose a-month-and-half back. We had released an audio clip in which two persons were talking about paying bribe of Rs 35 lakh to a judge. We had even met the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding probe into it, but nothing has happened to date. We reiterate that an inquiry should be conducted by CBI to find out if judge was actually given Rs 35 lakh.”

Bains brothers had claimed that conversation in clip was related to the drug case in which Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, Sukhpal Singh Khaira of AAP, was named and they claimed he was “implicated” in the drug case.

“Now when it is clear that something wrong is cooking inside courtrooms and in our judicial system, we demand a fair inquiry into the audio clip. Neither government nor the chief justice of High Court has taken any action in our complaint yet,” said Bains.

The audio clip released by Bains brothers purportedly had conversation between former PCS officer T K Goyal and former advocate general (AAG) Amit Chaudhary in which they were heard talking about giving money to a judge. Bains brothers had claimed it was related to Khaira’s drug case. Meanwhile, addressing mediapersons in Chandigarh, Khaira questioned the silence of the Chandigarh police on the matter and for not registering an FIR.

