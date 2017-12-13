Citing Sachar, Rajasthan Health dept sends data on Muslim staff to Centre

The letter, addressed to all the chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) across the state, asked for personal details of these employees. (Representational Image) The letter, addressed to all the chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) across the state, asked for personal details of these employees. (Representational Image)

SAYING THAT it was doing so as part of its implementation of the Sachar Committee’s recommendations, the Rajasthan government has collected data on Muslim employees in the state’s health department and sent it to the Centre.

In a letter dated November 30, the State Directorate of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Services had sought information on all Muslim employees posted across the state, at all sub-centres, public health centres and community health centres. The letter, addressed to all the chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) across the state, asked for personal details of these employees.

Referring to an order sent by “Deputy Secretary, Union Health Ministry”, on November 20, the letter, signed by B L Saini, joint director, administration, of the state directorate, said: “In the pro forma attached with the letter, furnish information of Muslim employees posted at sub-centres, public health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) under your jurisdiction, and ensure that it is mailed immediately to the departmental email id…”

The letter added that this information would be sent to the central government.

When contacted, Saini told The Indian Express: “The Government of India had recently asked every state to collect details of employees from the minority community so that welfare schemes, as per the Sachar Committee’s recommendations, can be implemented.”

He added that the information pertained to the employees’ place of posting and retirement date. “The information was compiled and sent to the Government of India as per the instructions that we received,” said Saini.

