Citing ‘delay’ in approval, two colleges shelve PG courses for this session

STUDENTS OF architecture, wanting to pursue a master’s degree in the subject from Maharashtra, will have to wait another year, allegedly due to the delay in approval for the same from the Council of Architecture (CoA).

Two colleges — Allana College of Architecture, Pune, and Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering (JNCE), Aurangabad — received the letter of permission from the CoA in the last week of August.

However, as the last date for admissions was August 31, both the colleges were forced to shelve their plans of commencing the course in this academic session.

As per the directives, each college could admit 20 students for the course, which offers two specialisations and was supposed to be fully aided by the government. Lina Debnath, principal, Allana College of Architecture, said, “The process to get permission took really long and now it’s too late to start the course in this academic year. We will start the course in 2018.”

The college has been granted permission to run the master’s programme, with construction management as a specialisation.

JNCE officials, who echoed the sentiments, said the college was highly hopeful of running a post graduate programme in environmental architecture, starting this year.

Talking to The Indian Express, Aishwarya Joshi, registrar, JNCE, said, “We tried hard to push for the required permissions so that we could run the course starting 2017-2018 academic year. However, there was a delay in finally getting the permission. We could not make arrangements for student enrollment and begin the course this year.”

While there was no clarity on the exact reason for the delay, officials from the State Department of Technical Education (DTE) confirmed that they “had no role in the delay”.

DD Nandanwar, director, DTE, Maharashtra, said, “The permission is granted by CoA and we act as per their directives. But the delay was from DTE and admissions could not be planned after August 28, the day the permission was granted.”

An official from DTE said colleges have to send a proposal of their courses to CoA by December, after which there application is reviewed and considered.

A senior DTE official added, “But some clarifications might have been sought, which could have delayed the approval.”

