Citing cow deaths, Madhya Pradesh government bans polythene bags

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo)

More than three years after the National Green Tribunal recommended a ban on polythene to protect the environment, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a complete ban on polythene carry bags from May 1. The BJP government, however, cited cow deaths as one of the main reasons for doing so.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan endorsed an ordinance to control non-biodegradable waste to enable the ban on polythene carry bags. “The NGT order addressed pollution caused by polythene to air, water and land, and did not mention cows. Whatever may be the reason, the decision is welcome,’’ environmentalist and petitioner in the case Subash Pandey said.

Minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra said the move is aimed at protecting cows and environment. He clarified that plastic items like buckets, mugs will not be banned.

The CM is also the ex-officio president of Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board, a cow protection outfit. Swami Ganeshnand, the vice-president of the group, said the board had not made recommendation for banning polythene bags. “But it is a fact that a large number of cows die due to consumption of polythene bags… The ban will help not just cows but also the environment,’’ said Ganeshnand.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now